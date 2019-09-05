Granite Point Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Neophotonics (NPTN); Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Upped Its Stake

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.17 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 3.51M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES WILL INTEGRATE ITS QCA6438 AND QCA6428 FAMILY OF PRE-802.11AY CHIPSETS WITH FACEBOOK’S TERRAGRAPH TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is said to meet with China regulators in push to clear $44 billion NXP deal; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Releases Final Figures on Board Election

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 271.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The hedge fund held 123,176 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, up from 33,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.15M market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 516,307 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS REPLIES TO US DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE RULING ON ZTE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 12/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC a 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 08/03/2018 NeoPhotonics to Demonstrate at OFC an Ultra-Compact External Cavity Tunable Laser for Coherent 400G-1.2T Applications; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 265,542 shares to 734,458 shares, valued at $111.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 10,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,920 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bankshares Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,450 shares. Hgk Asset owns 9,863 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Btim holds 0.02% or 20,435 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 318,838 shares. 135,380 are held by 1832 Asset Mgmt L P. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 100 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 19,409 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr stated it has 677 shares. Caprock holds 0.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 14,928 shares. Old Dominion Management accumulated 52,364 shares. Old Republic International reported 877,000 shares stake. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hallmark Capital Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hrt Finance Ltd Liability invested in 6,003 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 411 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0% or 173,200 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 45,300 shares. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 32 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 948,526 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ellington Mngmt Gp Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 52,100 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 393,312 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 25,893 shares. Pdts Prns Ltd Liability Company invested in 67,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 28,500 shares. Renaissance Ltd Co holds 165,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 2.42 million shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 160,023 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Harbourvest Prtn Limited Liability Co has 0.69% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 95,878 shares.

