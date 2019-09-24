Granite Point Capital Management LP Lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Holding by $800,000; Valuation Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder One Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $677,903

One Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc sold 4,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 25,386 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, down from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 7.48 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49M, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.0524 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3376. About 741,057 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $587.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 76,386 shares to 110,208 shares, valued at $11.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EMCG) by 16,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.2% or 6,816 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.87M shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc invested 1.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Harbour Invest Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.57% or 26,078 shares in its portfolio. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,572 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell owns 137,271 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 118,187 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Money Management, California-based fund reported 35,954 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 1.66 million shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 336,660 shares. Smithfield holds 0.36% or 25,246 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,519 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp holds 439,472 shares. Moreover, Quantum Cap Mgmt has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,650 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp holds 40,698 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things That Disney Got Right in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.25 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Main Line pharmaceutical firm finds new CEO in-house – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jefferies Sees Opportunity In Marinus Pharmaceuticals: 4 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marinus Announces Leadership Transition Nasdaq:MRNS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.