Granite Point Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) by $3.20 Million; Cushing Asset Management LP Holding In Wabtec (WAB) Was Has Upped

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 7,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The hedge fund held 51,091 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 43,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $67.99. About 1.66M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE ABOUT $150M OF ANNUAL CASH TAX SAVINGS FOR NEXT 15 YEARS; 21/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BBB- RATINGS TO WABTEC, OUTLOOK STABLE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 25/04/2018 – WABTEC’S OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE; RATINGS AFFIRMED: MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC TO RETAIN NAME AFTER GE TRANSPORTATION DEAL; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 2.10 million shares traded or 95.46% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS)

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,085 are owned by Regions Financial Corporation. State Street has 712,325 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 118,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fosun Intll Ltd owns 390,860 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 21,942 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd owns 13,336 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 17,570 shares. Sectoral Asset Management reported 16,800 shares stake. Acadian Asset Management Lc invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 86,593 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 200 shares. Jane Street Ltd holds 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) or 67,321 shares. 328,436 were accumulated by Tekla Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 17,242 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares to 303,300 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 164,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 21,451 shares to 2,099 shares, valued at $406,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 56,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,580 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 9,579 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap owns 28,100 shares. General holds 95.62% or 19.02M shares. Perkins Coie invested in 0% or 20 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 6 shares. Ameriprise holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 126,066 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 331,503 shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Company holds 0% or 209 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 11,700 shares. First Washington invested in 0% or 34 shares. 178 are held by Tradewinds Mgmt Lc. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has invested 1.92% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Pinebridge LP reported 78 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Park Presidio Cap Ltd Company has invested 8.61% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).