Granite Point Capital Management LP Lowered Holding in Quotient LTD (QTNT) by $765,000 as Valuation Declined; Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Holding Lifted by Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $183.64. About 1.95 million shares traded or 3.44% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX)

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $620.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 269,739 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. Another trade for 2,050 shares valued at $354,616 was made by Heckart Christine on Friday, February 1.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) by 1,730 shares to 49,163 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,701 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV).

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 21,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4.