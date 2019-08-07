Granite Point Capital Management LP Lowered By $3.20 Million Its Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Stake; Grand Jean Capital Management Has Trimmed American Tower (AMT) Holding By $3.90 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased American Tower Corp (AMT) stake by 22.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 19,793 shares as American Tower Corp (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Grand Jean Capital Management Inc holds 69,868 shares with $13.77 million value, down from 89,661 last quarter. American Tower Corp now has $96.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $217.43. About 1.71M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS)’s stock declined 73.49%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 800,000 shares with $3.34 million value, down from 1.60M last quarter. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) now has $58.36M valuation. It closed at $1.07 lastly. It is down 84.72% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stake by 8,853 shares to 35,165 valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 102,690 shares and now owns 113,776 shares. Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower had 19 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $20100 target in Monday, May 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) rating on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $185 target.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) stake by 1.45M shares to 3.05M valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped Egain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) stake by 45,000 shares and now owns 102,800 shares. Kraneshares Tr (Call) (KWEB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.