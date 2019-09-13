Granite Point Capital Management LP Lowered Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Holding; Corvex Management LP Has Increased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Holding By $136.39 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI) stake by 51.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 208,511 shares as Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (BBGI)’s stock declined 15.36%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 200,000 shares with $644,000 value, down from 408,511 last quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc now has $84.47 million valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 8,700 shares traded. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) has declined 52.21% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Castlegar Source: RCMP investigation shuts down parts of Beasley Road Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Frank Ntilikina gets first Knicks start, Michael Beasley benched; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Knicks find levity with unpredictable Michael Beasley; 24/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 18.96% STAKE IN BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP INC; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group First Quarter Net Revenue Increases 2.6% to $55.2 Million; 06/04/2018 – BBGI SICAV SA – DECLARE SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3.25 PENCE PER SHARE WITH SCRIP ALTERNATIVE FOR PERIOD 1 JULY – 31 DEC 2017, TO BE PAID ON JUNE 6; 30/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group to Participate in Gabelli & Company 10th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium on June 7; 07/03/2018 – VERITONE – ENTERED NEW MULTI-MARKET LICENSE DEALS WITH BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, REACH MEDIA AND TOM JOYNER NETWORK, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, AND RESULTS RADIO; 07/05/2018 – Beasley Broadcast Group 1Q Rev $55.2M

Corvex Management Lp increased Mgm Resorts International (MGM) stake by 31.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Corvex Management Lp acquired 4.87M shares as Mgm Resorts International (MGM)’s stock rose 16.18%. The Corvex Management Lp holds 20.56 million shares with $587.51M value, up from 15.69 million last quarter. Mgm Resorts International now has $15.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 8.38 million shares traded or 59.05% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 06/03/2018 Global Study Finds Entertainment Plays Key Role In People’s Identities and Overall Happiness; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO IN YONKERS, NEW YORK; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Intl Announces Sale of Grand Victoria Casino for $327.5M; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter Announces Launch of Incremental Term Loan; 14/05/2018 – MGM Resorts ‘Applauds’ Supreme Court Allowing States the ‘Opportunity to Protect Consumers and Benefit the Public by Regulating and Taxing Sports Betting’; 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS APPLAUDS DECISION TO ALLOW STATES SPORTS BETTING; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts to Power 13 Las Vegas Strip Properties With Solar

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold BBGI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 5.25 million shares or 9.62% less from 5.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.01% in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 315,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Signaturefd Lc owns 1,609 shares. The Texas-based Fca Tx has invested 0.03% in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Rbf Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Bridgeway Management invested in 0% or 12,725 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 402,025 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 1,922 shares stake. 9,118 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc. Barclays Public Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI). Geode Mngmt Llc holds 0% in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) or 24,255 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc owns 897,000 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 280,000 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 310,000 shares to 485,000 valued at $142.11 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) stake by 13,200 shares and now owns 31,800 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Call) (IWM) was raised too.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $106,235 activity. 6,750 shares were bought by BEASLEY GEORGE G, worth $25,650 on Friday, May 17. FOWLER MARK S bought $32,690 worth of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) on Monday, May 6. BEASLEY CAROLINE bought 5,000 shares worth $18,750.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.07 million activity. The insider Meister Keith A. bought 209,136 shares worth $5.85M. Shares for $20.32 million were bought by SALEM PAUL J.