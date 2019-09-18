Granite Point Capital Management LP Lifted Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holding; Holder Hrt Financial Has Increased General Mls (GIS) Position

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 215.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 27,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 39,828 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 12,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 4.95 million shares traded or 24.49% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 70.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 31,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $977.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 769,703 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,618 shares to 2,230 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street set to open lower after FedEx profit warning; Fed on tap – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume reported 700 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 30,000 shares. Central Bank Trust Co owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 18,501 shares. 1,000 are held by Amer Bancshares. Advisors Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.25% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 12,918 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,376 shares. First In holds 0.19% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,375 shares. Boys Arnold has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 4,024 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp reported 70,404 shares or 0% of all its holdings. De Burlo Grp Inc invested in 18,050 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.12% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gateway Inv Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 23,357 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Co reported 2.12% stake.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 43,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 444,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,700 shares, and cut its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp stated it has 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% or 234,913 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York, New York-based fund reported 11,576 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 4,370 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Ks invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Amer Intll Group holds 26,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies LP has 0.65% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 221,990 shares. Parametric Associates Lc invested in 0% or 69,244 shares. Blackrock invested in 0% or 3.36M shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Weiss Multi has 20,000 shares. Dafna Mgmt Llc owns 205,440 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 148,288 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 27,100 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Sys.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.40 million activity. RUBINO RICHARD J bought $100,447 worth of stock. 26,250 shares valued at $498,953 were bought by ANIDO VICENTE JR on Monday, September 9.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Durham pharma embarks on $275M financial trade – Triangle Business Journal” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Aerie (AERI) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aerie Pharma launches early-stage study of sustained-release implant for nAMD or DME – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aerie Pharma launches convertible debt offering; shares down 6% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Aerie Pharma (AERI) Management Dinner Reinforces Medicare Contracting For Rhopressa and Rocklatan On Schedule – Stifel – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.