Granite Point Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Axogen (AXGN); Icon Advisers Has Lowered Its Ralph Lauren Class (RL) Holding by $348,300 as Shares Declined

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Axogen Inc (AXGN) by 68.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 65,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 160,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 95,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Axogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 221,647 shares traded. AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) has declined 48.16% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AXGN News: 07/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 12/04/2018 – AxoGen, Inc. Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 3.4% Position in AxoGen; 14/05/2018 – AxoGen Expects Net Proceeds of $132.5 Million; 30/04/2018 – AxoGen 1Q Rev $17.3M; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN INC – ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen Inc. Announces Appointment of Karen Zaderej as Chmn of the Bd; 21/05/2018 – AxoGen at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 21/05/2018 – AXOGEN, NAMES KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation Class (RL) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,600 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 12,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corporation Class for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $110.99. About 981,958 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 18/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $125; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ralph Lauren Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RL); 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 06/04/2018 – Ralph Lauren Vintage Retrospective Comes to Manhattan Vintage Show; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FISCAL 2019 TO BE UP SLIGHTLY IN CONSTANT CURRENCY DRIVEN BY GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN 4Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 83C; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL

More notable recent AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Axogen, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming March Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AxoGen down 21% on preliminary Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AXGN, YRIV, W and ATVI – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AxoGen beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 12,500 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NYSE:NFG) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) has invested 0.03% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Korea Inv owns 23,374 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Hsbc Pcl owns 118,992 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc accumulated 9,600 shares. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 59 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% or 216 shares. 35,606 were accumulated by Asset Management One. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% or 49,189 shares. James Invest stated it has 5,925 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.04% in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL). Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2,090 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com reported 346,501 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 6,973 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) for 597,178 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $24.91 million activity. Shares for $8.07 million were sold by Lauren Family – L.L.C. on Thursday, June 27.