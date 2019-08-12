Granite Point Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Argan (AGX); As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Cut Stake by $2.43 Million

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 61.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 13,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 8,587 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 22,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 704,235 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 79,243 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invs invested in 0.01% or 360 shares. 411,969 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 323,974 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 521,628 shares stake. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation stated it has 3,201 shares. 62,994 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 447,120 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. 1,660 are owned by Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc. Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 12,495 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. State Street holds 11.65 million shares. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.03% or 60,535 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares to 14,015 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).