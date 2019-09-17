Granite Point Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Optimum Investment Advisors Decreased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $650,016; Stock Declined

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 9,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 28,143 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, down from 37,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 6.25 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 16/04/2018 - Gilead's Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 23/04/2018 - EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 24/05/2018 - IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 30/04/2018 - Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval -- MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 - Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company's total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 27/04/2018 - AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 23/04/2018 - EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 09/04/2018 - KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 11/04/2018 - BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $178.96. About 6.42 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba beats sales forecasts on strong commerce growth; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3,000 shares to 5,525 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 75,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,812 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 7.84 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benedict Financial Advisors, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,046 shares. Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 11,890 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. New York-based Hamlin Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.52% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Montag A And Associates Inc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 71,567 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 0% or 178,332 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 2.85M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Il has 0.48% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 192,475 shares. Moreover, Fulton Bank Na has 0.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.74% or 22,260 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Co Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.42% stake. State Street Corporation owns 67.27M shares. Fundx Investment Grp Limited Liability Company owns 0.57% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 19,000 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 31,559 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Stewart And Patten Co Ltd Company invested 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

