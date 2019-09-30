Granite Point Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI); Caxton Associates LP Trimmed Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding by $1.24 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 70.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 31,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $19.67. About 440,145 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 22/03/2018 – Total Retail: A Commitment to Core Brand Values Helps Aerie Prosper; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 67.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 31,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 15,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $606,000, down from 47,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 377,279 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $1.021B; 05/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Aqua Metals, Audentes Therapeutics, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Mammoth Energy Servi; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q EPS 45C, EST. 47C; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.40 million activity. $1.57M worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was bought by Foresite Capital Management II – LLC on Friday, August 30. $498,953 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares were bought by ANIDO VICENTE JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 327,053 shares stake. Phoenix Invest Adviser Lc invested in 1,300 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 365,043 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 27,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 26,862 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,984 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Montag A Assocs reported 21,076 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 197,090 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Metropolitan Life Insur Co reported 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Alyeska Gp Lp has invested 0.05% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 126,501 are owned by Citadel Limited Liability Com. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership owns 112,470 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 37,301 shares.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Exercise by Initial Purchasers of Option to Purchase Additional $41.25 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Aerie’s 1.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024 – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aerie (AERI) Q4 Earnings Miss, Rhopressa Gains Traction – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Aerie Pharma’s Rocklatan – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Verrica Rallies, Aclaris Flunked Hair Loss Study, 3 Biotechs To IPO – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 113,000 shares to 117,000 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.19 million for 11.50 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 10,933 shares to 48,933 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 52,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 5,700 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 1,090 shares. Davenport & Com Ltd Liability holds 1.11 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Hrt Financial Limited Company reported 28,923 shares. 6,706 are owned by Colony Gp. Jennison Assocs Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.04% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Barr E S And Com holds 1.11% or 288,514 shares in its portfolio. Land & Buildings Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5.41% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Polaris Greystone Limited Liability holds 357,200 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. 234 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Management. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 6,718 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 499,331 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 1,434 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).