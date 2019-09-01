Granite Point Capital Management LP Increased Stake in Argan (AGX) by $980,000; Meyer Handelman Co Has Raised Position in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) as Valuation Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $642.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 95,394 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (BX) by 343.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 35,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is among firms weighing offer for LaSalle REIT – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Blackstone Notches Another India Payday Selling Down Outsourcer; 17/05/2018 – GOODMAN PROPERTY TRUST – ANNOUNCE SALE OF VXV OFFICE PORTFOLIO TO CERTAIN BLACKSTONE FUNDS FOR NZ$635 MLN; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings Sees Blackstone Deal Closing in 2nd or 3rd Quarter; 22/03/2018 – FRP Holdings: Blackstone Deal for $358.9 Million; 13/03/2018 – China offloads stake in Blackstone; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone; 18/05/2018 – Blackstone Is Checking Out of Hilton Worldwide After 11 Years; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property to Be Acquired by Blackstone in $7.6B Deal; 09/05/2018 – Blackstone to Target About $4.5 Billion for Global Energy Deals

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 82,500 shares to 281,514 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,998 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN).