Granite Point Capital Management LP Increased By $540,000 Its Neophotonics (NPTN) Holding; Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund (MHN)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Inc (MHN) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 13 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 14 reduced and sold positions in Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 4.62 million shares, down from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 9 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) stake by 271.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp acquired 90,000 shares as Neophotonics Corp (NPTN)’s stock declined 33.09%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 123,176 shares with $775,000 value, up from 33,176 last quarter. Neophotonics Corp now has $297.96M valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 240,691 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Department of Commerce Ruling on ZTE; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 12,400 shares to 22,600 valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jianpu Technology Inc stake by 91,198 shares and now owns 423,294 shares. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 31,690 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 165,289 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Susquehanna Intl Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,339 shares. Bogle Lp De invested 0.05% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 15,037 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Cap Lc reported 0.7% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). National Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 78,569 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 28,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Secor Capital Advsrs Lp has 0.09% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 25,893 shares or 0% of the stock. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 56,565 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc has 0% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 251,060 shares. Moreover, Harbourvest Prtnrs Lc has 0.69% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 14,183 are held by Bessemer Grp.

Among 2 analysts covering NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock has $900 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $6.25’s average target is -0.48% below currents $6.28 stock price. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was upgraded by FBR Capital to “Buy”. M Partners downgraded the shares of NPTN in report on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Tuesday, August 6.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $427.13 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 30.6 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 1.26% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. for 109,178 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.88 million shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mariner Investment Group Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 15,914 shares. The New York-based Saba Capital Management L.P. has invested 0.17% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 28,128 shares.