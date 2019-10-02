Granite Point Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS); Bloom Tree Partners Boosted Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $15.67 Million; Stock Value Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 317.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 2.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 3.34 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.0389 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4289. About 419,728 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 84.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 55,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 121,283 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.23M, up from 65,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $237.95. About 705,068 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $961.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 8,135 shares to 246,895 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 488,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 444,300 shares to 55,700 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.