Granite Point Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Facebook (FB); Mycio Wealth Partners Stake In Rogers (ROG) Was Has Raised

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 22,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 107,980 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, up from 85,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.80% or $10.43 during the last trading session, reaching $142.91. About 224,244 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.48 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS CORP QTRLY NET SALES OF $214.6 MLN, UP 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 56,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 14.85M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Jan Koum said in a Facebook post on Monday that it was time to “move on.”; 26/03/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission confirms it’s investigating the privacy practices of; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS A SERVICE THAT ALLOWS FOR WIDE VARIETY OF POLITICAL DISCOURSE – ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ACCURACY OF THIS DATA HAS BEEN EXTREMELY EXAGGERATED; 02/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica was accused of improperly gaining access to the sensitive user information of as many as 87 million Facebook users; 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says Go Short on Facebook at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Data Crisis; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Launch New Opt-In Dating Feature — CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 11/04/2018 – Congressional Hearing on Facebook Turns Up Heat on Mark Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – Latitude CIO Lait Favors Alphabet Over Facebook (Video)

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,174 shares to 153,780 shares, valued at $29.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,758 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Blue-blooded crabs at heart of pharma dispute on drug testing – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Rogers Corp. Shares Skyrocketed 74% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Roche, Spark extend $4.3 billion takeover again, this time to September 3 – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rogers Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 71 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 123 shares. Tygh Management Inc holds 0.68% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) or 24,367 shares. 263 were reported by Assetmark. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 830,872 shares. 1,400 are owned by Strs Ohio. Voya Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 8,993 shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 2,087 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 2.67M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 8,831 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 8,271 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 22,857 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Arenâ€™t Enough to Justify a $17 Snap Stock Price – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays affirms buying Facebook before earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Snap Renews Its Oft-Overlooked Ad Partnership With Baidu – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scharf Invests accumulated 11,215 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Alabama-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Assetmark has 10,140 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability accumulated 1.08 million shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company holds 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 270,570 shares. Bragg Advisors Inc holds 0.57% or 26,509 shares. 14,307 are held by Hodges. California-based Amer Money Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tower Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Snow Capital Limited Partnership holds 14,233 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt reported 1,975 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. The New York-based Eulav Asset Management has invested 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Horan Capital Advsr Ltd Liability reported 100 shares stake. Cypress Capital stated it has 2,193 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares to 423,294 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity.