Granite Point Capital Management LP Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) Has Trimmed by $342,000 as Market Value Rose; Holder Syntal Capital Partners Has Upped Store Capital (STOR) Stake

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 5,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $635,000, down from 8,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.32B market cap company. The stock increased 25.86% or $32.98 during the last trading session, reaching $160.52. About 6.77 million shares traded or 807.00% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Store Capital Corporation (STOR) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 11,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 48,754 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62 million, up from 37,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.77. About 239,283 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Call) (IWM) by 2.42 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $466.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 310,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraneshares Tr (Call) (KWEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bluecrest Ltd invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 76,171 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Exane Derivatives holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 9 shares. Stevens Management Lp accumulated 0.09% or 17,051 shares. Bailard Inc invested in 25,325 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt LP holds 0.13% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 85,305 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Metropolitan Life Comm New York owns 5,029 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 8 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 75 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 4,757 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 6.44 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr owns 202,128 shares. Aqr Mgmt Llc accumulated 26,208 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80M and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Barclays Short Etf Total by 10,316 shares to 7,079 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Index Fund (IWB) by 1,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,665 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.