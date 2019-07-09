Granite Point Capital Management LP Holding in Quotient LTD (QTNT) Has Cut by $765,000; Intel (INTC) Share Price Declined While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cut Its Holding by $43.62 Million

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 94.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 822,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,338 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 868,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $47.65. About 10.96M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart; 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 30/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai Jun 29; 30/04/2018 – Can Blockchain Fix the Opioid Epidemic? Intel Wants to Find Out; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $659.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 170,482 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,915 shares to 7,115 shares, valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 75,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intel Briefing: Chips Are Showing Weakness (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intel Should Lower Prices Soon – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy Nvidia Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REGI, INTC, UNIT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital invested in 3.89% or 198,198 shares. Salem Cap Management invested 4.8% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Pinnacle Lc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Psagot Invest House Ltd has 0.14% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 120,706 were reported by Sigma Planning. Middleton And Company Ma holds 0.29% or 34,053 shares in its portfolio. Allen Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mcrae Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.78% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gp One Trading LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 29,901 shares. Hartline Investment holds 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 8,739 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Ca has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Tradition Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 117,575 shares. Iron Financial Llc owns 15,205 shares. S&T Savings Bank Pa owns 136,872 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94 billion for 13.54 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Put) (QQQ) by 750,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $179.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Quotient Limited Announces Proposed Underwritten Offering of Ordinary Shares – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA approves Quotient’s seven additional blood bank reagents – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Quotient Ltd. Announces FDA Approval of Seven Additional Blood Bank Reagents – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Quotient Limited Reports Positive MosaiQ Audit Results and Instrument CE Mark with Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient prices common stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.