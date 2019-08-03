Granite Point Capital Management LP Holding in Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Has Upped by $3.92 Million as Stock Value Rose; Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Raised Stryker (SYK) Holding by $1.44 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 337.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.60% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.27. About 2.00 million shares traded or 124.22% up from the average. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Boot Barn; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS OF LONE STAR WESTERN & CASUAL LLC; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 37.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A bought 7,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 26,930 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 19,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $211.62. About 1.10M shares traded or 7.09% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 31/05/2018 – SYK:STUDY CONFIRMS LATERA NASAL OBSTRUCTION SYMPTOM IMPROVEMENT; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJ SHR $7.18 TO $7.25; 04/04/2018 – AlloSource and Stryker Launch ProChondrix CR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft; 10/04/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Adj EPS $1.68; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 8,696 shares to 76,129 shares, valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 22,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,133 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.87 million activity. The insider Hutchinson Michael Damon sold $2.89M. Another trade for 43 shares valued at $8,117 was made by Doliveux Roch on Tuesday, April 30.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Mny Express In by 61,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,294 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).