Granite Point Capital Management LP Holding In Apple (Put) (AAPL) Was Lifted; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Cannell Peter B & Company Has Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 461.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.99M, up from 35,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using own its chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 11,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 12,865 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 24,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.72. About 2.48M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – UNCERTAIN IF NXP SEMICONDUCTORS DEAL WILL BE CONSUMMATED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2018; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS WON’T HOLD CALL NOR PROVIDE FORWARD GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS HOLDER ELLIOTT CONFIRMS 4.95% EXPOSURE; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 115,750 shares to 783,600 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 12,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL).

