Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Upped Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Holding By $10.16 Million; Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) stake by 317.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp acquired 2.54 million shares as Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)’s stock declined 73.49%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 3.34 million shares with $13.86 million value, up from 800,000 last quarter. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $88.86M valuation. The stock decreased 6.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.69. About 764,097 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.56, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 18 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 16 trimmed and sold stock positions in Pimco Municipal Income Fund II. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 3.27 million shares, down from 3.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco Municipal Income Fund II in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 7 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Marinus (NASDAQ:MRNS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Marinus has $5 highest and $500 lowest target. $5’s average target is 195.86% above currents $1.69 stock price. Marinus had 3 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5 target in Monday, March 25 report.

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, MRNS, EZPW – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: HC Wainwright Starts Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell-siders like InMode in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Increased An Energizing 187% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Implied Volatility Surging for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Stock Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Call) (QQQ) stake by 700,000 shares to 300,000 valued at $56.02 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stake by 43,000 shares and now owns 32,000 shares. Sea Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 26.43 million shares or 2.84% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Co reported 17,350 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Group Incorporated holds 31,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 66,818 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 28,281 shares. Alyeska Group Lp owns 1.00M shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 216,278 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 77,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). 51,600 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Bailard has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Franklin Res reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 65,037 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated holds 0% or 2.59 million shares in its portfolio.

Alexandria Capital Llc holds 1.03% of its portfolio in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II for 483,943 shares. Ota Financial Group L.P. owns 39,558 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of Stockton has 0.2% invested in the company for 26,218 shares. The Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 0.1% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 56,294 shares.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $956.84 million. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 13.4 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 218,234 shares traded or 58.67% up from the average. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.