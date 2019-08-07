Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Yy (YY) Position by $2.10 Million; Prudential Plc Upped Position in Extended Stay Amrc (STAY) as Market Value Declined

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amrc (STAY) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 60,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 545,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79 million, up from 484,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amrc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 3.86M shares traded or 106.67% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 34,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 816,556 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 756,360 shares to 6.79 million shares, valued at $422.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG) by 9,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,179 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Information (VGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Whittier Trust stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 17,524 shares. Nomura reported 30,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 148,519 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fil owns 3.11M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 3.43M shares. Hamlin Llc stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Ci Invests Inc holds 474,655 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr accumulated 940 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc reported 38 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Cohen & Steers Inc owns 3.20M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 376,048 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 40,369 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) by 443,100 shares to 106,900 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,294 shares, and cut its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.

