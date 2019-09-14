Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) as Shares Declined; Adelante Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Boston Properties (BXP) as Market Value Declined

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 37,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 657,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.79M, up from 619,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 840,195 shares traded or 27.78% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 130,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 178,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 482,842 shares traded or 16.65% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST)

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 120,598 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $155.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 343,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Amp Invsts, Australia-based fund reported 694,050 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.1% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 10.68 million shares. National Pension Serv reported 0.08% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Aew Mgmt Lp owns 1.31 million shares or 5.16% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 111,328 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 100,239 are held by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Fdx Advisors Incorporated accumulated 1,901 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 122,548 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 1,996 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 7,800 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,660 shares. Royal London Asset owns 61,172 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.54 million shares or 1.94% less from 30.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 43,388 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 196,915 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.02% or 40,355 shares. 387,300 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 25,500 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 7,340 shares. 50,533 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com stated it has 6,502 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Associate has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) or 35,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 38,404 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 132,695 shares. Penn Cap Mgmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 428,877 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TAST’s profit will be $4.15 million for 25.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 750,000 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $47.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Yirendai Ltd.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity.