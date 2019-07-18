Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Quotient LTD (QTNT) Position by $765,000 as Stock Price Declined; World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Shareholder Lindsell Train LTD Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.43M, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 1.42M shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 13C

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $696.87M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 150,406 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management has 0.26% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Crosspoint Strategies Ltd Co holds 18,372 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns holds 237,399 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Zweig accumulated 60,000 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Pnc Finance Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,873 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 26,251 shares. New York-based Arrow has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.02% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 120,299 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 158 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Kwmg Ltd holds 562 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation has 116,767 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Principal Finance stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.13 million shares to 31.84M shares, valued at $1.59B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,502 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.89 million activity.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 121.43% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Call) by 110,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 21,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.