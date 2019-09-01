Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Quotient LTD (QTNT) Holding by $765,000; Share Price Rose; Wellington Shields & Company Has Lowered Its Zoetis (ZTS) Stake as Market Value Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $597.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 104,327 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 2,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 5,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 1.48M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Niemann Mgmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 11,243 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). D E Shaw And has 100,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sectoral Asset Management reported 17,649 shares. Artisan Prns LP has 0.01% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Natl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 108,023 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,100 shares. Knott David M reported 170,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp invested in 0.19% or 260,000 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.01% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 2.84M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 73,193 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey Wright Associate has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Clearbridge Ltd holds 2.46 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 1.87M shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $88.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 328,024 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Division invested in 80,564 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Morgan Stanley owns 13.79 million shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 18,909 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, L & S Advsr has 0.13% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 9,587 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 25,766 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 148,922 shares. Fayez Sarofim &, Texas-based fund reported 235,672 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs reported 0.11% stake. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Advisory Services Ntwk Lc holds 4,172 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Invest House Ltd Liability Co owns 0.85% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 77,754 shares. 5,700 are held by Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Cambridge Investment Research stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).