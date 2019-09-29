Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Yy (YY) Position; Gap (GPS) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Gap Inc (GPS) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 153 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 151 reduced and sold stock positions in Gap Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 219.60 million shares, up from 210.38 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gap Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 104 Increased: 106 New Position: 47.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 60.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 20,661 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 13,339 shares with $930,000 value, down from 34,000 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.66% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 2.50M shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127

Hall Kathryn A. holds 48.6% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. for 3.39 million shares. Tobam owns 1.26 million shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mount Lucas Management Lp has 1% invested in the company for 329,184 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0.99% in the stock. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,508 shares.

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.46 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 20.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.69 per share. GPS’s profit will be $206.68M for 7.81 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.70% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02 million for 18.92 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY has $8300 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $78.70’s average target is 42.44% above currents $55.25 stock price. YY had 6 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, May 30. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 20.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM) stake by 17,900 shares to 600,000 valued at $93.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Lexinfintech Hldgs Ltd stake by 104,901 shares and now owns 144,901 shares. Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) was raised too.