Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Zendesk (Put) (ZEN); Timkensteel (TMST) Shares Declined While Bronson Point Management Has Lowered Stake by $870,000

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (ZEN) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 79,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 1.07M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.77. About 354,686 shares traded. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 12/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 153,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $10.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

