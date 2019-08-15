Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted By $450,000 Its Egain (EGAN) Holding; Last Week Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Analysts

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Egain Corp (EGAN) stake by 77.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp acquired 45,000 shares as Egain Corp (EGAN)’s stock declined 20.62%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 102,800 shares with $1.07 million value, up from 57,800 last quarter. Egain Corp now has $209.65 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 33,194 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation

Among 3 analysts covering Computacenter PLC (LON:CCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Computacenter PLC has GBX 1450 highest and GBX 1025 lowest target. GBX 1320’s average target is -5.65% below currents GBX 1399 stock price. Computacenter PLC had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CCC in report on Friday, April 12 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Berenberg. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Monday, April 29. See Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold EGAN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Partners Ltd Liability Co invested in 197,617 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Strs Ohio accumulated 16,300 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 645,939 shares. 495,110 were reported by Venator Mngmt. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 23,068 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) or 224,338 shares. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 261,089 shares. G2 Investment Ptnrs Mgmt has invested 0.46% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Sei Investments accumulated 11,620 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 4,807 shares. Nokomis Lc holds 0.19% or 74,591 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 158,809 shares. Northern owns 207,048 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EGain (EGAN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EGain (EGAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EGain (EGAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “A-dec Selects eGain for AI-Powered Customer Support – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 12,400 shares to 22,600 valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) stake by 443,100 shares and now owns 106,900 shares. Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) was reduced too.

More news for Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “CME Group and Mayor Emanuel Award Scholarships for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Clarivate Analytics to report second quarter 2019 results on August 7, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” and published on July 09, 2019 is yet another important article.

Computacenter plc, through its subsidiaries, provides IT infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium. The company has market cap of 1.60 billion GBP. The firm offers information security, and identity and access management solutions, as well as endpoint, infrastructure, and cyber security solutions; network solutions, such as local area and datacenter network, and physical infrastructure; and datacenter solutions, including enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and Big Data. It has a 19.96 P/E ratio. It also provides workplace solutions comprising client computing, virtual desktop, enterprise mobility, and print; office and online, video and voice communication, messaging, and collaboration solutions; global and next generation service desk solutions; smart supply, supply chain, lifecycle management, and e-business services; change and consulting services; and managed, and support and maintenance services.

