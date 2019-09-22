Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $1.01 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bellecapital International LTD Cut Its Position by $666,450

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 14,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,023 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 19,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88 million shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 24.20M shares traded or 51.06% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 47,800 shares to 130,200 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 113,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $160.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 61,325 shares to 75,694 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 30,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howard Management owns 36,296 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Homrich & Berg holds 0.06% or 24,780 shares. Moreover, Saratoga Research And Inv Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,710 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.12% or 122,709 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt holds 4,661 shares. 33,695 were reported by Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Limited Partnership. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 75,000 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Covington Invest Advisors Incorporated has 0.61% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 41,440 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares reported 20,944 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,910 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership owns 55,654 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 404,683 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0.37% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 16,260 are owned by Jones Lllp.