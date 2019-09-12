Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI); Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Has Cut Its Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $1.33 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company sold 8,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 4,460 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732,000, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $184.27. About 7.82 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 70.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 13,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 31,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.11. About 1.30M shares traded or 26.00% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dafna Cap Limited Liability holds 2.28% or 205,440 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 3.36M shares. Waddell & Reed Inc has invested 0.13% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Alyeska Lp invested in 122,901 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cna invested in 0.18% or 29,431 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny holds 11,576 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 43,300 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo owns 0.01% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 10,105 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership stated it has 221,990 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 1,198 shares. Phoenix Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. Foresite Capital Management II – LLC also bought $1.08 million worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares. ANIDO VICENTE JR also bought $498,953 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on Monday, September 9.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 168,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Call) (QQQ) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $753.77 million for 37.45 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adage Capital Partners Limited Liability Co reported 741,981 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,773 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Baillie Gifford reported 7.56M shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Appleton Incorporated Ma has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corp has invested 0.05% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 752,178 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Llc. Girard Prtn Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 4.58M shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability stated it has 0.66% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Strategic Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 4,941 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 219,751 shares. 12,272 are owned by Westwood Gru. First Republic Mngmt holds 153,745 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 1.11M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 8,830 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

