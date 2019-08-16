Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Neophotonics (NPTN) Holding By $540,000; Bb&T Securities Has Boosted Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) stake by 271.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp acquired 90,000 shares as Neophotonics Corp (NPTN)’s stock declined 33.09%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 123,176 shares with $775,000 value, up from 33,176 last quarter. Neophotonics Corp now has $276.39 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 392,742 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 23.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc acquired 11,035 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 57,601 shares with $4.39 million value, up from 46,566 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $51.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 831,287 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 06/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $80; 22/05/2018 – Stacey Cunningham started her career on the floor in the mid-1990s and became COO in 2015, not long after Intercontinental Exchange bought NYSE; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -2.74% below currents $91.76 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Monday, July 22. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $9900 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of ICE in report on Friday, July 5 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ICE in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Fidelity (FHLC) stake by 10,484 shares to 12,477 valued at $555,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 4,838 shares and now owns 367,904 shares. Vanguard World Fds (VIS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 493,858 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Diversified Company owns 30,225 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii stated it has 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Axa holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 462,636 shares. Skylands holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 56,800 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Prudential Public Limited Co reported 359,486 shares. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Inv Mngmt has invested 1.29% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Central Bank & Trust Tru Com stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 251,138 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Limited has 40,301 shares. Cornerstone owns 1,244 shares. Menora Mivtachim Limited has 532,745 shares. Moreover, Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.35% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Among 3 analysts covering NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoPhotonics has $13 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $8.50’s average target is 45.80% above currents $5.83 stock price. NeoPhotonics had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by M Partners on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 20 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 55,755 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 32 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com reported 205,000 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 149,169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Masters Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.69 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 50,598 shares. 97,188 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 160,023 were reported by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Jpmorgan Chase holds 962,190 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 80,473 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 24,892 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 25,893 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 211,984 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Awm Inv Inc holds 2.42 million shares.