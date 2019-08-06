Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Quotient LTD (QTNT) Stake; Oracle Systems Has 0.68 Sentiment

Oracle Systems (ORCL) investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 454 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 672 sold and decreased their positions in Oracle Systems. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.75 billion shares, down from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Oracle Systems in top ten equity positions decreased from 60 to 53 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 66 Reduced: 606 Increased: 316 New Position: 138.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Quotient Ltd (QTNT) stake by 38.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as Quotient Ltd (QTNT)’s stock rose 32.00%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 135,000 shares with $1.22 million value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Quotient Ltd now has $696.08 million valuation. It closed at $10.51 lastly. It is up 40.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Mgmt stated it has 1.88% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 13,461 shares. Victory Cap Inc holds 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) or 121,440 shares. Broadfin Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 1.10M shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 278,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). D E Shaw And Com owns 100,954 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 202,430 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Granite Point Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.12% or 135,000 shares. Knott David M stated it has 170,000 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Moreover, Park West Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.32% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Essex Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 370,874 shares in its portfolio. Invesco stated it has 108,089 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity. Hallsworth Frederick bought 3,150 shares worth $27,405.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Call) (IWM) stake by 32,100 shares to 582,100 valued at $89.11M in 2019Q1. It also upped Axogen Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) stake by 65,207 shares and now owns 160,876 shares. Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Put) (QQQ) was raised too.

Caledonia Investments Plc holds 11.76% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation for 763,500 shares. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owns 4.18 million shares or 7.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 6.35% invested in the company for 17.16 million shares. The Texas-based Yacktman Asset Management Lp has invested 6.28% in the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 1.63 million shares.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology environments worldwide. The company has market cap of $180.00 billion. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It has a 18.17 P/E ratio. The firm licenses its Oracle Database software, which enables storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data; and Oracle Fusion Middleware software to build, deploy, secure, access, and integrate business applications, as well as automate their business processes.