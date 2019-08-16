Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Quotient LTD (QTNT) Stake by $765,000 as Share Price Rose; Cooper Companies (COO) Position Maintained by Champlain Investment Partners Llc

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $713.30M market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 130,772 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 1,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 390,720 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.72M, up from 389,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cooper Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $335.96. About 166,596 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss/Shr $2.50; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – COOPERSURGICAL ACQUIRED ASSETS OF LIFEGLOBAL GROUP AND ITS AFFILIATES; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Holly Sheffield to Join as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04 billion and $11.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc. Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 82,560 shares to 387,455 shares, valued at $49.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 202,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fincl Grp owns 1,527 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 4,900 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 0.05% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Bamco Inc Ny has 0.3% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 235,532 shares. Davis R M Incorporated reported 0.34% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 2,884 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 9,367 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 2,288 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 758 shares. 744 were reported by Mackenzie Fin. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Barbara Oil invested in 800 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C has 0.15% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Plante Moran Advisors Limited Com owns 208 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.

