Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Ringcentral (RNG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) Stock Rose, Ashmore Group Plc Has Boosted Holding by $5.75 Million

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) by 121.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 383,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, up from 316,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 11.98 million shares traded. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras Distribuidora sells bonds backed by agribusiness receivables; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL LABOR COURT RULES 72-HOUR STRIKE PLANNED BY PETROBRAS WORKERS IS ILLEGAL; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL PROPOSES COMPENSATING PETROBRAS TO HOLD DIESEL PRICE:CBN; 27/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.8688 FROM BRL1.8702; 04/05/2018 – PETROBRAS: SETTLEMENT OF EARLY REDEMPTION NOTES MATURING 2020; 04/04/2018 – Brazil’s top court rules Lula can be jailed for graft conviction; 08/03/2018 – PETROBRAS CUTS DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.7310, GASOLINE BRL1.5458; 15/03/2018 – PETROBRAS 4Q ADJ EBITDA R$12.99B, EST. R$23.86B; 22/05/2018 – PETROBRAS’S PEDRO PARENTE SPEAKS AFTER MEETING IN BRASILIA; 21/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL1.8181 FROM BRL1.7751

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 5,525 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $635,000, down from 8,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $123.59. About 734,053 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 14C TO 16C, EST. 13C; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Axiom Invsts Limited Liability De has invested 0.06% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). California-based Falcon Point Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 648,581 shares. 1492 Capital Mgmt holds 7.36% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 68,506 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 4,981 shares. 1,791 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 8,285 are owned by Pnc Finance Ser Group Inc Inc. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 23,581 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 6 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 5,171 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.81 million shares. Moreover, Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 4,376 shares.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 750,000 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $47.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 79,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 62,053 shares to 175,562 shares, valued at $22.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 198,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,943 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

