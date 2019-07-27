Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased By $765,000 Its Quotient LTD (QTNT) Position; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Trimmed Its Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) stake by 6.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 79,087 shares as Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 1.24M shares with $59.74 million value, down from 1.32M last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co now has $217.89B valuation. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 17.31M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 23/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q EPS REDUCED BY 16C TO 96C; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 29/05/2018 – WOFFORD JOINS INDUSTRIALS INVESTMENT BANKING OF WELLS FARGO; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Quotient Ltd (QTNT) stake by 38.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp analyzed 85,000 shares as Quotient Ltd (QTNT)'s stock declined 1.49%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 135,000 shares with $1.22 million value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Quotient Ltd now has $694.22 million valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 105,402 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Niemann Capital has invested 0.07% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Lpl Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Morgan Stanley accumulated 1.77 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 75,726 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei accumulated 0% or 75,584 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc has 2.84 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Invesco reported 0% stake. Geode Capital Lc stated it has 44,928 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright Associate accumulated 1,206 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 100,954 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) owns 1,289 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.34 million shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 278,192 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Gru reported 0% stake.

Quotient Limited to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call. Quotient Board Announces Contract Extension of CEO Franz Walt. Quotient Limited Announces the Submission of the Initial SDS Microarray CE mark Filing for MosaiQ.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Lumentum Hldgs Inc stake by 21,550 shares to 34,090 valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zendesk Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZEN) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 79,000 shares. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was raised too.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity. On Thursday, June 13 the insider Hallsworth Frederick bought $27,405.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $54 target in Friday, March 29 report. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 92,631 shares to 145,680 valued at $66.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) stake by 181,085 shares and now owns 931,125 shares. American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) was raised too.

Wells Fargo declares $0.51 dividend. Goldman, State Street, U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo make capital plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Research Ltd Liability reported 23,500 shares. Salem Counselors has invested 0.45% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 297,974 are held by Brandywine Tru. American Insurance Tx invested in 309,093 shares or 0.78% of the stock. 526,778 were accumulated by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Investec Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,250 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Neumann Cap Ltd Liability reported 37,172 shares. Carlson holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 23,063 shares. Telos accumulated 0.08% or 5,624 shares. 3,132 were reported by Rowland & Counsel Adv. 94,067 were accumulated by Yhb Investment Advisors. Penobscot Invest Communications holds 8,514 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 5,692 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 108,810 shares or 0.05% of the stock.