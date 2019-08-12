Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Quotient LTD (QTNT) Stake as Share Price Rose; Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Maintains Stake in Facebook (FB)

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $700.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 527,914 shares traded or 45.71% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – Zuckerberg failed to fix Facebook users’ privacy concerns; 09/03/2018 – Millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalog lays off social content producers following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change; 21/03/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg has also finally responded to the company’s privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica. More details:; 23/05/2018 – Facebook announces a partnership with identity management service Okta; 22/05/2018 – A SIGNLE DIGIT PERCENT OF FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS IS FAKE – ZUCKERBERG; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: OTHER DATA BREACHES `POSSIBLE’: TODAY SHOW; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Elizabeth Dwoskin: SCOOP: WhatsApp founder Jan Koum is leaving the company after years of clashes with Facebook’s management; 21/03/2018 – ICO SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON FACEBOOK DATA PROBE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer Inc reported 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited holds 0.52% or 69,060 shares. 29,776 are owned by Altavista Wealth. Oakworth Capital holds 2,402 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,461 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt has invested 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 77,802 shares. Frontier Inv has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tdam Usa invested in 0.43% or 35,921 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com reported 1,905 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com owns 9,137 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Paragon Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,058 shares. Argent Trust Com, a Tennessee-based fund reported 38,102 shares. Coastline Trust Communication owns 20,665 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Put) (IWM) by 550,000 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $168.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 100,954 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.77M shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc reported 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Victory Cap Management stated it has 121,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd holds 0% or 75,000 shares. Sei Company has 75,584 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt invested in 17,649 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 13,461 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com invested in 73,193 shares or 0% of the stock. Niemann Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 11,243 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 273,247 were reported by Fosun. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp reported 0.19% stake. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP has 0.1% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Westfield Cap Mgmt Com LP owns 24,100 shares.