Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Quotient LTD (QTNT) Holding by $765,000 as Share Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $694.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 105,402 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/03/2018 – COPY OF COMPLAINT NOT IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE IN ONLINE COURT RECORDS; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data scandal $FB; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 09/04/2018 – Last week, Facebook disclosed that 87 million users’ data could have been compromised as a result of the data scandal; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Amps Up Privacy Disclosures Amid Criticism; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Data on 87 Million People May Have Been Shared; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INVESTING IN EUROPE-ZUCKERBERG; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them. The company is hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will allow users to opt out of letting Facebook collect their browsing history:

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 215,000 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests reported 75,584 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 936,505 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP accumulated 0.01% or 202,430 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.77M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 820,509 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership reported 370,874 shares. Essex Inv Company holds 0.17% or 127,840 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd has 75,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp has invested 0.1% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa), a New York-based fund reported 260,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 50,800 shares. Acuta Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 1.2% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). M&T Financial Bank reported 0% stake. Quantum Capital Mgmt invested in 1.88% or 388,302 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,000 are held by Capital Wealth Planning Lc. Triangle Wealth Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roundview Cap, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,079 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 1.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Coatue Management Lc has 7.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parsec Fin Mngmt Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 47,879 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 30,875 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 3.22 million shares. Rothschild Il has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Ohio-based Cleararc Inc has invested 1.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Inverness Counsel Ltd Co New York owns 178,663 shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc invested in 1.8% or 148,240 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 287,945 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 0.53% stake.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 7,331 shares to 164,628 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.