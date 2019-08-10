Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Boosted Egain (EGAN) Position By $450,000; Tobam Cut Autohome (ATHM) Position By $6.61 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Egain Corp (EGAN) stake by 77.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp acquired 45,000 shares as Egain Corp (EGAN)’s stock declined 20.62%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 102,800 shares with $1.07 million value, up from 57,800 last quarter. Egain Corp now has $218.29M valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 66,933 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation

Tobam decreased Autohome Inc (ATHM) stake by 45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam sold 62,947 shares as Autohome Inc (ATHM)’s stock declined 23.31%. The Tobam holds 76,940 shares with $8.09 million value, down from 139,887 last quarter. Autohome Inc now has $9.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 688,873 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 19/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH OUTPERFORM, TARGET PRICE OF $102; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $121.60M for 18.58 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.39% EPS growth.

Tobam increased Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) stake by 313,625 shares to 571,974 valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) stake by 350,180 shares and now owns 890,205 shares. General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AutoHome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AutoHome Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by CLSA. Bank of America maintained Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $100 target.

