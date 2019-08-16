Granite Point Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Quotient LTD (QTNT) by $765,000; As Keycorp (KEY) Market Value Rose, Hillsdale Investment Management Lowered Position by $342,900

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $713.30M market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 130,772 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 22,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 23,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 8.51M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares to 303,300 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 215,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZEN).

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quotient Ltd (QTNT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Quotient Limited Announces Pricing of Underwritten Offering of Ordinary Shares – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quotient prices common stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw Com has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 100,954 shares. Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 135,000 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Moreover, Lpl Financial Lc has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 73,193 shares. Mirae Asset Limited holds 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) or 75,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 0.19% or 260,000 shares. Essex Management Communications Ltd holds 0.17% or 127,840 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Citadel Advsr Llc reported 0% stake. M&T State Bank invested in 21,829 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Barclays Public has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 75,726 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,297 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Albemarle: The Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CORRECTION: DATE CHANGE Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Norfolk Southern Says Operational Changes Key To Boosting 2019 Profits – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “KeyBank addresses fraud incident, interest rates in call with investors – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 1.28M shares to 4.67M shares, valued at $13.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Midwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 64,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).