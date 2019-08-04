Granite Point Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position in Quotient LTD (QTNT) by $765,000 as Shares Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Stake Increased by Argent Trust Company

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 55,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 50,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.15M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $745.75M market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 444,442 shares traded or 28.95% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4,085 shares to 8,190 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 38,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,901 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VOO).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Does Amex Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Put Traders Make a Rare Appearance Ahead of American Express Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slicks Trip up Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). West Oak Capital Ltd Company has 1.22% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 17,865 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 772 shares. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 6,064 shares. Naples Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 1,850 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Barton Invest Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,025 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 50,000 shares. 6.45M were accumulated by First Eagle Invest Limited Liability. Conning accumulated 27,756 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Montag A And Assocs reported 44,501 shares stake. Private Asset Mngmt stated it has 16,078 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Kentucky-based Todd Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.74% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated invested in 35,550 shares.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/28/2019: TRXC, QTNT, BMRN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quotient Limited to Participate in the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Notice Convening the Extraordinary General Meeting Copenhagen Stock Exchange:BIOPOR – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Quotient Limited’s (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient Limited to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Limited Liability reported 44,928 shares stake. 70,841 were reported by Prelude Cap Limited Liability Corp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Element Cap Mngmt accumulated 0% or 16,839 shares. 1,206 were reported by Dorsey Wright & Associates. Sectoral Asset Inc reported 17,649 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 50,800 shares. D E Shaw Inc has 100,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 205,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.53% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Fosun Ltd holds 0.16% or 273,247 shares. Acuta Cap Prns Limited Liability Co reported 280,000 shares. State Street reported 0% stake. M&T Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 21,829 shares. 135,000 are held by Granite Point Capital Mngmt L P.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.