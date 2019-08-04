Granite Point Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Quotient LTD (QTNT) by $765,000; As American Intl Group (AIG) Shares Rose, Sound Shore Management Raised Stake by $24.16 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $745.75M market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 457,152 shares traded or 32.63% up from the average. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc. (AIG) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 561,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 4.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.36 million, up from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.68M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 27/03/2018 – AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $43.1 MLN FOR THE PERIOD MAY 14 TO DEC 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Quotient Limited to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Quotient Limited’s (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Quotient Limited Provides an Update on Extended Immunohematology Microarray Performance and on the Commencement of the Initial Serological Disease Screening Field Trial together with Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient Limited Announces the Submission of the Initial SDS Microarray CE mark Filing for MosaiQâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 25,000 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 1.87M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) by 327,419 shares to 7.64 million shares, valued at $163.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 92,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

More important recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Karen Ling Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes.