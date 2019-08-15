Granite Point Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) by $3.20 Million as Stock Price Declined; Sloane Robinson Llp Raised 51Job (JOBS) Position

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 282.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 98,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 133,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, up from 34,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 33,303 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.)

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 53,930 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,200 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 1.87M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurant Cap Management LP holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 437,299 shares. Northern has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 538,263 shares. Orbimed Advsr Limited Co holds 398,101 shares. 3.20 million are owned by Blackrock Inc. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4.53 million shares. 55,755 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Regions Financial holds 0% or 4,085 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 25,800 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). 30,094 are held by American International Gru Inc. Shanda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0% stake. 683 Management Lc invested in 0.53% or 1.40M shares. Art Advsr Lc reported 51,453 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 95,501 shares.

