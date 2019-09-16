Granite Point Capital Management LP Cut By $2.63 Million Its Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Stake; Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

Greenlight Capital Re LTD (GLRE) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 35 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 33 sold and decreased their stakes in Greenlight Capital Re LTD. The investment professionals in our database now have: 16.47 million shares, down from 16.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Greenlight Capital Re LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 22 Increased: 24 New Position: 11.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) stake by 42.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 75,188 shares as Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 99,812 shares with $3.56M value, down from 175,000 last quarter. Boot Barn Hldgs Inc now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 862,899 shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) stake by 13,200 shares to 31,800 valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Kraneshares Tr (Call) (KWEB) stake by 600,000 shares and now owns 1.10 million shares. Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) was raised too.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.70 million for 45.21 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:BOOT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boot Barn: Another Doubling Is Possible – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boot Barn announces small deal in Iowa – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Round Up – Orange County Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BOOT) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BOOT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.24 million shares or 17.23% more from 29.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). First Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 86,930 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hennessy Advsr invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 2,450 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 17,185 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 62,698 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Invesco holds 0.02% or 1.91M shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 471,952 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 6,159 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 27,909 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 157,279 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shaker Invs Lc Oh holds 0.22% or 9,065 shares in its portfolio.

Caz Investments Lp holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. for 45,000 shares. Continental Advisors Llc owns 144,294 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mangrove Partners has 0.22% invested in the company for 224,532 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Symons Capital Management Inc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 77,516 shares.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 148,772 shares traded. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) has declined 40.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.78% the S&P500. Some Historical GLRE News: 30/05/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re Believes Report’s Assessment of the Co, Its Business and Strategy Is Fundamentally Flawed; 13/03/2018 – GreenLight Business Model Competition Announces Finalists for Its Sixth Annual Contest; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 30/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital Re 1Q Loss $142.8M; 15/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Odonate Therapeutics, Greenlight Reinsurance, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, GTx,; 23/04/2018 – Greenlight’s David Einhorn Addresses Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 30/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT RE CALLS SUNESIS REPORT ‘ERRONEOUS’; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT BOOSTED ESV, FIVE, BHF IN 1Q: 13F

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $393.05 million. The Company’s frequency business comprises contracts containing smaller losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various property reinsurance services and products that include aviation, commercial, energy, motor physical damage, and personal; casualty reinsurance services and products, which include general, marine, motor, and professional liability; and specialty reinsurance services and products that include financial, health, and workerÂ’s compensation.

More notable recent Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Greenlight Re Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Greenlight Re Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking David Einhorn’s Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lessons From The Hedge Fund Manager Who Lost Big Time… – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.