Granite Point Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS); Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Increases Position in Berry Global Group (BERY)

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 90.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.0699 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7999. About 1.18 million shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 47,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The institutional investor held 307,938 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 260,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 381,392 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 35,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 110,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,700 shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp New by 53,644 shares to 537,426 shares, valued at $47.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 12,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,346 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).