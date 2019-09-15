Granite Point Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) as Stock Value Declined; Frontfour Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) Stake by $7.15 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 317.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 2.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 3.34 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.86M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.86 million market cap company. It closed at $1.69 lastly. It is down 84.72% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020

Frontfour Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C (VAC) by 43.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontfour Capital Group Llc sold 74,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 96,390 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29M, down from 170,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontfour Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Wrldwde C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 359,544 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Board Will Be Expanded From Eight to 10 Members; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide To Acquire ILG To Create A Leading Global Provider Of Premier Vacation Experiences; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Rev $570.8M; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q EPS $1.32; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181315: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation; ILG, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 113,000 shares to 117,000 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,250 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 26.43 million shares or 2.84% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications holds 13,783 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc accumulated 500 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). 16,800 are owned by Sectoral Asset Mgmt. Northern Trust holds 0% or 548,467 shares in its portfolio. 3.43 million were reported by Blackrock. 2.59M were accumulated by Vanguard Gru Inc Inc. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) or 50,300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 216,278 shares. 2.43 million are owned by Franklin. Jane Street Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Bancorporation Of America De owns 28,281 shares. Bailard owns 33,000 shares. 80,000 were accumulated by Sphera Funds Management Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 11,841 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.53M for 13.27 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Frontfour Capital Group Llc, which manages about $447.90 million and $47.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Obsidian Energy Ltd by 591,542 shares to 3.36 million shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 13,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pettee Invsts invested in 8,605 shares. Moreover, Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). The Switzerland-based Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 2,765 shares. Motco owns 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Service Grp holds 13,378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 20,196 shares. Connable Office Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Company owns 5,417 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Rothschild Company Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 140,292 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) or 40 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability holds 4,229 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 2,227 shares.