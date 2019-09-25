Granite Point Capital Management LP Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Zpr Investment Management Increased By $333,645 Its G (GIII) Stake

Zpr Investment Management increased G (GIII) stake by 95.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zpr Investment Management acquired 11,505 shares as G (GIII)’s stock declined 32.29%. The Zpr Investment Management holds 23,530 shares with $692,000 value, up from 12,025 last quarter. G now has $1.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 788,490 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp acquired 6,000 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 15,000 shares with $2.54M value, up from 9,000 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $446.64B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $171.55. About 14.54M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 06/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Paytm Mall may raise USD 500 million in funding round led by SoftBank, sources say; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 33.55% above currents $171.55 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, August 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24500 target. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Monday, May 20 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 16. Bank of America maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) stake by 3,000 shares to 5,525 valued at $635,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 6,000 shares. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) was reduced too.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba completes deal with Ant Financial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold GIII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 47.24 million shares or 1.23% less from 47.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.02% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). 1492 Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.86% or 31,305 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Macquarie Limited owns 108,005 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Profit Mgmt Llc owns 112,690 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 31,403 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Cap Mgmt Company has invested 1.11% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Pnc Services Grp accumulated 9,698 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII). Buckingham Mgmt Inc reported 597,968 shares stake. Affinity Investment Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 11,169 shares. Atria Investments Llc holds 265,543 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Lc holds 494,630 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Among 7 analysts covering G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. G-III Apparel Group has $4300 highest and $2000 lowest target. $27.75’s average target is 12.35% above currents $24.7 stock price. G-III Apparel Group had 12 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, September 4 by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, September 3. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, September 3. B. Riley & Co maintained G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) rating on Friday, September 6. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $3300 target. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Piper Jaffray.

More notable recent G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Concerns Wells Fargo Has With G-III Apparel Group – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “G-III Apparel Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Revises Guidance To Mitigate Impact Of Tariffs – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “G-III Apparel -2% after Telsey cut – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.5%; G-III Apparel Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “G-III Apparel EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity. GOLDFARB MORRIS bought $1.06 million worth of stock.