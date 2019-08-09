Granite Point Capital Management LP Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake By $1.04 Million; 26 Analysts Are Bullish salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Last Week

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp acquired 6,250 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 56,250 shares with $9.38M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $552.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $188.54. About 8.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is dealing with problems in Asia, says Zuckerberg; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Gives Update on Efforts to Protect Election Security; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 29/03/2018 – Facebook May Face Millions of Dollars in FTC Fines Over Data Crisis (Video); 29/05/2018 – Facebook’s size no barrier to deals in new areas -executive; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 27/03/2018 – Cramer: Facebook should hire a special counsel to show it has nothing to hide; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Activist state attorneys-general take on Trump and Facebook

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. See salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.8. About 3.86 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold salesforce.com, inc. shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glaxis Cap Mgmt Ltd has 4.71% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moody Bank & Trust Division has 0.3% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 68,206 shares. First United Comml Bank Tru stated it has 0.3% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Art Ltd Company reported 3,155 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.46% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1.04M are owned by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Pinnacle Associates Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alexandria Cap Limited Company stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Caxton Assocs L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 76,816 shares. 34,038 were reported by Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.59% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 76,410 shares. Coldstream accumulated 3,432 shares. 8,793 are held by Hollencrest Mngmt. Bartlett & Llc holds 360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell Reed Financial reported 681,647 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. $32,216 worth of stock was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. $1.62 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Benioff Marc. Shares for $18,169 were sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, February 15 the insider Weaver Amy E sold $857,751. The insider Harris Parker sold $1.03M. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company has market cap of $127.82 billion. The firm offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It has a 98.16 P/E ratio. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with clients on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Co reported 6,063 shares stake. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh reported 2.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ipswich Inv Management Incorporated holds 1,343 shares. Haverford holds 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 8,318 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 21,186 shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability reported 103,587 shares. Ls Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.76% or 72,903 shares. Kamunting Street Mgmt Lp stated it has 7.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Old Dominion Cap Mgmt Inc owns 11,830 shares. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Veritable LP reported 72,211 shares. The California-based Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grand Jean Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 56,096 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Tencent Music Entmt Group stake by 28,396 shares to 11,604 valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 12,400 shares and now owns 22,600 shares. Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) was reduced too.