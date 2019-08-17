Granite Point Capital Management LP Boosted By $2.10 Million Its Yy (YY) Position; Tripadvisor (TRIP) Sellers Increased By 3.89% Their Shorts

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 277.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp acquired 25,000 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 34,000 shares with $2.86M value, up from 9,000 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.31B valuation. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.47M shares traded or 21.41% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) had an increase of 3.89% in short interest. TRIP’s SI was 12.30 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.89% from 11.84 million shares previously. With 1.66 million avg volume, 7 days are for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s short sellers to cover TRIP’s short positions. The SI to Tripadvisor Inc’s float is 11.82%. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.79 million shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 24/04/2018 – THAI Smile wins the Grand Prize from TripAdvisor for the second consecutive year, Best Airline in Thailand, Winner of Regional Airline in Asia and Winner of Economy Class Airline in Asia; 15/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Names The 10 Hottest U.S. Destinations For Summer; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into TripAdvisor Class A; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – BOKUN WILL REMAIN BASED IN ICELAND, WITH IMMEDIATE PLANS TO EXPAND TEAM; 21/04/2018 – DJ TripAdvisor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRIP); 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Improves Ebitda View for 2018; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: LH, AXP, TRIP – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TripAdvisor -6% after weak quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why TripAdvisor Stock Dropped 5.5% on Wednesday – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for TripAdvisor’s (TRIP) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About TripAdvisor, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRIP) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold TripAdvisor, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory L P has 0.03% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). 923 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Nomura Holding Incorporated accumulated 0.06% or 268,255 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) invested 0.89% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). M&T Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 14,922 shares. 14,260 were reported by Westpac Bk. Guardian Life Of America holds 0% or 290 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding invested in 0.02% or 474,189 shares. Fred Alger holds 0% or 17,347 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 41,025 shares. Colrain Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 2,930 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp has 0% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 8,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 0.02% or 171,591 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited reported 0.2% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Among 4 analysts covering TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TripAdvisor has $7800 highest and $4000 lowest target. $59’s average target is 55.30% above currents $37.99 stock price. TripAdvisor had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report. Barclays Capital maintained TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) on Friday, August 9 with “Overweight” rating.

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. The company has market cap of $5.29 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hotel and Non-Hotel. It has a 38.8 P/E ratio. The Company’s travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) stake by 443,100 shares to 106,900 valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 12,400 shares and now owns 22,600 shares. Tencent Music Entmt Group was reduced too.