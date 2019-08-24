Granite Investment Partners Upped Its Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Holding by $1.39 Million; Share Price Declined; Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.34 Million

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 143.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 43,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 73,536 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 30,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 662,645 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 70,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The hedge fund held 167,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 238,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 14,859 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 10,230 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.08% stake. Art Advisors Lc accumulated 0.06% or 30,397 shares. 733,167 are held by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 9,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) or 508,009 shares. Riverbridge Partners accumulated 3.14M shares or 2.01% of the stock. Prudential owns 47,223 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 74,759 were reported by Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Td Asset Mngmt holds 7,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,911 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorp. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) for 28,533 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 30,987 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Goelzer Invest Management accumulated 64,718 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 14,801 shares to 308,365 shares, valued at $17.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 69,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,211 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 11,772 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Lp invested in 44,712 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has invested 0.1% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). 608 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Godsey Gibb Associate invested in 0.15% or 29,313 shares. 4,426 were reported by Intll Gru Inc. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Sg Americas Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,381 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 4,041 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 474,218 shares. 11,565 are owned by Globeflex Limited Partnership. Wells Fargo & Mn, California-based fund reported 13,033 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 56,500 shares to 385,255 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

