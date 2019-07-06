Granite Investment Partners Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $394,494 as Share Price Rose; Citadel Advisors Trimmed Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holding by $341,751 as Share Value Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 20,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 177,613 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 197,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 160,158 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 18.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q Rev $765.4M; 05/03/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $663.1 MLN VS $563.1 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 1Q EPS 33c; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 3,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,532 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05M, up from 95,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Mgmt owns 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 154 shares. St Germain D J Co reported 130,878 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Commercial Bank & Tru Company owns 113,824 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Co holds 1.46% or 2.50 million shares. Reliant Mgmt Lc has 28,665 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. Stewart & Patten Ltd Company has 9,041 shares. Phocas holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,493 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 23,518 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. First Dallas Securities Inc holds 2,005 shares. 26,332 are held by Eagle Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.91 million shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs owns 138,422 shares. Advisory Network Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 45,367 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vision Capital Management Incorporated holds 1.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 51,564 shares.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. Shares for $225,500 were sold by WOODFORD BRENT on Wednesday, January 9.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 24,394 shares to 26,465 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,214 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 27.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PARR’s profit will be $18.34 million for 14.59 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 184.62% EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc (Call) by 8,100 shares to 12,800 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Svmk Inc (Call).

