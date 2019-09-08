Granite Investment Partners Trimmed Holding in Marcus & Millichap (MMI) as Shares Declined; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Oakmont Partners Has Lifted by $1.19 Million Its Stake

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 115,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.90% . The institutional investor held 376,293 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33M, down from 491,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 92,073 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 12/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q EPS 46c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marcus & Millichap Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMI)

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 37.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 7,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 27,738 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 20,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $151.07. About 4.66M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MMI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.28 million shares or 0.46% less from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 175,898 were reported by Prudential Finance. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 16,154 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0.01% or 72,788 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). 26,445 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 233 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 192,299 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup owns 19,556 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 6,885 shares. Clark Estates Ny, New York-based fund reported 103,000 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Pitcairn holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 8,466 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.02% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc by 211,705 shares to 299,057 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 61,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI).

Analysts await Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 7.55% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.53 per share. MMI’s profit will be $19.25M for 18.24 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group Incorporated holds 0.06% or 39,929 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Lc has invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Swarthmore Gru Inc invested in 3.6% or 5,300 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 85 shares stake. Eaton Vance has invested 0.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Accuvest Glob Advisors stated it has 4,369 shares. Avalon Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Axa holds 953,394 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 6,704 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Graham Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 160,000 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pnc Fincl Gru Inc reported 170,029 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 16,232 are held by Bellecapital Limited. Melvin Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 1.07M shares. Ems Capital Lp holds 8.67% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 729,170 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 305 shares to 1,257 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,873 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).